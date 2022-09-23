Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
- Published
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced.
Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud.
A statement from his family described his death as a "profound shock".
Ward, who died on Sunday, was raised in Darlington, County Durham as part of the Traveller community.
He qualified as a mental health nurse in 2015, before starting his career in drag.
"It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George - Cherry Valentine - has tragically passed away," Ward's family said.
"This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.
"As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same.
"We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you Georgie."