Former I’m a Celebrity stars to return for all-stars series in South Africa
Former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestants are to compete in a special "all-stars" series to be filmed in South Africa next year.
Hosts Ant and Dec confirmed the plan in a video from the country on Thursday.
Declan Donnelly said: "It's going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years, who are going back in to do it one more time in South Africa."
The line-up is rumoured to include Georgia Toffolo, Dean Gaffney and Carol Vorderman.
Ant and Dec filmed Thursday's announcement in front of a landscape of a lake and mountains in South Africa - looking markedly different from the series' usual jungle home. "Look at this joint," Donnelly added.
There will also be a regular series on ITV this year, which will see the show return to Australia after two years based in north Wales because of travel restrictions during the Covid pandemic.