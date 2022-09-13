Jean-Luc Godard: Legendary French film director dies at 91
Film director Jean-Luc Godard, who spearheaded the revolutionary French New Wave of cinema, has died at the age of 91, French media have reported.
Godard burst onto the scene with 1960's À bout de souffle (Breathless).
That started a run of acclaimed films that rewrote the rules of cinema, such as Le Mépris (Contempt), Bande à Part (Band of Outsiders) and Alphaville.
His work brought a new verve and daring to cinema and influenced directors from Quentin Tarantino to Martin Scorsese.