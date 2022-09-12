James Bond star George Lazenby apologises for 'disgusting' interview
Former James Bond star George Lazenby has apologised after being accused of making "creepy" and "disgusting" comments in an on-stage interview.
The actor, who played 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, was appearing as part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond.
Audience members in Perth took offence at what they described as "homophobic" comments, and explicit anecdotes.
Lazenby said he was " saddened to hear" that his stories had offended fans.
"It was never my intention to make hurtful or homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if my stories that I have shared many times were taken that way," he wrote in a statement.
The 83-year-old Australian actor has been removed from all future performances on the tour.
I am sorry and saddened to hear that my stories in Perth on Saturday might have offended some people. It was never my intention to make hurtful or homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if my stories that I have shared many times were taken that way. I only ever wish to share pic.twitter.com/zD9jEazNm2— George Lazenby (@lazenbyofficial) September 12, 2022
Theatre producer Concertworks said it was "extremely saddened and disappointed" by Lazenby's "language, comments and recollections" throughout Saturday's show in Perth.
"These were his personal views and there is no excuse for this in today's society. They do not reflect the views of Concertworks," said the company's lawyer, Aaron Kernaghan.
The company has been in touch with concertgoers to issue a refund, he added. In the meantime, it has "chosen to discontinue its relationship with Mr Lazenby" and has commenced "a thorough review of the matter".
According to one audience member, Lazenby spent Saturday's interview "talking about basically his sexual conquests".
"He was homophobic, he swore, he certainly wasn't talking about his Bond movies," she told Perth radio station 6PR. "He downplayed the Queen a day after she died," she added.
"It was absolutely unbelievable… At one point he named an Australian cricketer whose daughter he was chasing, and he said he dragged the daughter out of a pub and put her in a car in London, which again is of course horrific.
"It wasn't even charming, it wasn't even funny. It was creepy, it was offensive... He was disgusting, there's no two ways about it."
Another attendee described the interview as the "self-interested misogynistic stories of George Lazenby's sexual prowess, intimate details of diarrhoea and objectification of women."
"It wasn't until a brave member of the public shouted, 'Excuse me, this is offensive', that the tension was released and George was jeered off stage and music saved the day," they told The West Australian newspaper.
Concertgoer Joseph McCormack said on Twitter that at least one audience member "called out the offence that Lazenby was causing" during the show.
A second caller to 6PR defended the actor, saying his stories were a deliberate "exaggeration" for comedic effect.
"He didn't kidnap [anyone], there was no rape. People were just getting so woke. [The show] was very entertaining until people were yelling out and booing."
The BBC has not been able to independently verify the nature of Lazenby's comments.
The West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO), who also performed at the show, distanced themselves from the actor in a statement released this weekend.
"His recollections were personal views that may have reflected a time where such behaviour was tolerated, but has never been acceptable," the orchestra wrote.
"His comments were his own and do not reflect our society today. His views are not shared or endorsed by WASO or Perth Concert Hall."
Australia's culture minister David Templeman added: "I understand that the audience made their views clear about the content and good on them. "
Lazenby was catapulted to fame in 1969 when he was cast to replace Sean Connery in the James Bond franchise.
A former model with no prior acting experience, he only starred in one film - claiming to have turned down $1m in cash to reprise the role.
"Bond is a brute … I've already put him behind me. I will never play him again. Peace - that's the message now," he said at the time.
