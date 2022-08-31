The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power dazzling but slow, say critics

He saved special praise for Megan Richards and Markella Kavenagh, giving "stand-out performances" as the young harfoots, adding: "Maybe it's just the reassuring presence of British comedy icon Lenny Henry among the cast (playing elder harfoot Sadoc Burrows), but these pastoral scenes manage to capture the magic of the late-Eighties BBC version of The Chronicles of Narnia, an enchanting series which never had quite this budget."