Sarah Beeny: TV presenter reveals she has breast cancer
TV presenter Sarah Beeny has revealed she has breast cancer and is undergoing treatment.
The 50-year-old property expert is known for such programmes as Help! My House Is Falling Down and Sarah Beeny's New Life In The Country.
Speaking to the Telegraph, Beeny said she had "a little bit of a breakdown" after receiving the news in a hospital consultation room.
Beeny lost her mother to breast cancer when she was 10 years old.
The presenter revealed she began a course of chemotherapy last week and will have surgery and radiotherapy in the new year.
Despite her diagnosis, Beeny has said she will continue to work and is currently focused on a new Channel 4 series and book she has planned for later in the year.
She said: "I'm lucky because I live in a family where we all talk."
She added that she plans to draw on her "inner strength" throughout her treatment process.
The presenter was given the news this summer after finding a lump in her breast.
She told the paper she recently cut off her hair, with the help of her family, rather than wait for it to fall out as a result of the chemotherapy.
After the story was published on Tuesday, fellow TV presenters sent Beeny public messages of support.
Former This Morning host Fern Britton said: "I am so sorry to hear that you are going to be feeling rough for a while. A tough journey for you and your lovely family. Keep going."
Replying to the tweet, Beeny thanked Britton and her other followers for "so many lovely messages".
Beeny has four children and has been married to artist Graham Swift since 2003.
She is a campaigner for buildings at risk and, in 2010, began to chart the renovation of Rise Hall, a Grade II-listed stately home in Rise, East Yorkshire, as part of Channel 4 series Beeny's Restoration Nightmare.