Bill Turnbull: Former BBC Breakfast presenter dies aged 66
- Published
Broadcaster Bill Turnbull has died at the age of 66, his representatives have confirmed.
Turnbull hosted BBC Breakfast for 15 years, before the show moved to Salford, and also fronted Songs of Praise and game show Think Tank.
After leaving the BBC in 2016, he joined Classic FM, and continued presenting shows on the network until recently.
In 2018, he announced he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Turnbull was a favourite with viewers during his 15 years on BBC Breakfast thanks to his warm and gentle presenting style, which was well suited to early morning broadcasting.
During his time on BBC Breakfast, he presented alongside Sian Williams, Susanna Reid, Kate Silverton, Natasha Kaplinsky and Louise Minchin.
Prior to working on the programme, he worked as a reporter on BBC Radio 4's Today, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC News 24, as the news channel was then known.
He appeared as a contestant on an early series of Strictly Come Dancing, finishing in sixth place with his partner Karen Hauer.
In recent years, Turnbull guest presented episodes of The One Show and reunited with Reid for several editions of ITV's Good Morning Britain.
After his cancer diagnosis was made public, he fronted a documentary for Channel 4 called Bill Turnbull: Staying Alive, in which he explored the use of cannabis oil for medicinal purposes.
In November 2017, Turnbull took part in a celebrity edition of The Great British Bake Off - which was in aid of a charity, Stand Up to Cancer. During filming, he found he had the disease himself.