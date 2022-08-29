MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift announces new album as she wins top prize
By Steven McIntosh
Entertainment reporter
- Published
Taylor Swift announced a new album as she scooped the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday.
The singer won several prizes at the event including the coveted best video, for All Too Well (10-Minute Version).
Swift said she was "so honoured" to win the prize, and took the opportunity to tell fans her next album Midnights would be released on 21 October.
Other winners included Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, while Johnny Depp made a pre-recorded appearance.
Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's ceremony.
Swift success
Swift made her announcement in the final moments of the show, which was hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J.
Accepting the night's top prize, the singer said: "I'm so honoured to have been recognised alongside such amazing artists and directors.
"I'm just so proud of what we made and with every second of this moment and we wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it wasn't for the fans."
She added: "I wouldn't be able to re-record my albums if it wasn't for you... you emboldened me to do that."
Swift is currently re-recording her first five albums in an effort to regain control of her music, following a dispute with music mogul Scooter Braun.
A newly-extended version of All Too Well, the video for which won three VMAs in total, was taken from the re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red.
The video for All Too Well, which stars Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien, also won best direction and best longform video.
Swift told the audience: "Because you've been so generous, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out on October 21."
She later released further details of the album on her Twitter account. Swift described the new album as a "collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams".
Johnny Depp 'available for weddings'
The VMA show was sprinkled with digital appearances from actor Johnny Depp, who was projected on to the face of the VMAs' famous Moon Man mascot.
"I needed the work," the actor joked as the ceremony was opened, later adding that he was available for "birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need... anything".
The appearance followed Depp's victory in the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against former partner Amber Heard.
It marks the latest move in Depp's gradual return to the spotlight. It was recently announced he will appear in the film Jeanne Du Barry, produced by French company Why Not Productions, which will mark his first starring role since the trial.
He is also set to direct his first feature film in 25 years, about the Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.
Harry Styles was 'just down the road'
British nominees largely lost out to US counterparts at this year's awards, with only Harry Styles taking home a major prize with album of the year.
The 28-year-old apologised to fans for his absence at the show despite being "just down the road" performing at Madison Square Garden in New York.
This year's VMAs took place less than an hour away at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.
"Thank you so so much for this award," he said in a video message. "I know this is a fan-voted award, I'd like to say thank you to all of my fans who voted, thank you so so much, I obviously wouldn't be holding this if it wasn't for you.
"I'm sorry I can't be on stage with you tonight, I'm about to go on stage just down the road, but I hope you're having a wonderful evening."
The Notes app came to Nicki's rescue
Minaj was the recipient of this year's video vanguard award, which recognises artists who have consistently produced creative and influential music videos.
The US rapper performed a medley of her songs as she made her entrance at the ceremony - including Monster, Super Bass and her current number one hit Super Freaky Girl, which samples the original Rick James classic.
Minaj said she had "never ever written a speech in her life", but went offstage to retrieve her phone to read her notes as she accepted the award from members of her fan club, known as the Barbz.
She thanked key people who inspired "me and my flow" and those who gave her opportunities, naming artists such as Kanye West, Beyonce, Madonna, Britney Spears and Rihanna.
She also paid tribute to late performers Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle in her speech.
Snoop and Slim Shady entered the metaverse
Eminem and Snoop Dogg gave a trippy "metaverse" performance of their collaborative track From The D 2 The LBC.
The rap legends appeared live on a sofa at the awards, with Snoop smoking an enormous joint, before the performance turned animated.
The pair transformed into cartoon versions of themselves as well as projections of Bored Ape NFTs, before returning to the live show for an explosive finale.
The track is the pair's first collaboration in over 20 years, and the performance marks the first time either has played at the VMAs in over a decade.
It is their third public performance together in 2022, with previous appearances including the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.
Tributes to Taylor Hawkins
Red Hot Chili Peppers were presented with the global icon by US comedy-stoner duo Cheech and Chong.
The band's bassist Flea dedicated the band's award to Taylor Hawkins, the late drummer of the Foo Fighters.
Hawkins, who died in March aged 50, played with Foo Fighters for more than two decades.
"There's another musical legend and his name is Taylor Hawkins... I miss him every day," Flea told the audience. "Fly on brother."
Hawkins had opioids, marijuana and other drugs in his system before he died. Foo Fighters will host a tribute concert to the late drummer at Wembley Stadium on 3 September.
The winners in full
Global icon award: Red Hot Chili Peppers
Video vanguard award: Nicki Minaj
Video of the year: Taylor Swift - "All Too Well" (10-minute version) (Taylor's version)
Artist of the year: Bad Bunny
Song of the year: Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Best new artist: Dove Cameron
Push performance of the year: Seventeen - Rock With You
Best collaboration: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: Industry Baby
Best pop: Harry Styles - As It Was
Best hip-hop: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby - Do We Have a Problem?
Best rock: Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Best alternative: Måneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
Best Latin: Anitta - Envolver
Best R&B: The Weeknd - Out of Time
Best K-Pop: Lisa - Lalisa
Video for good: Lizzo - About Damn Time
Best Metaverse performance: Blackpink The Virtual
Best longform video: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10-minute version) (Taylor's version)
Best cinematography: Harry Styles - As It Was
Best direction: Taylor Swift: All Too Well (10-minute version) (Taylor's version)
Best art direction: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Best visual effects: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Best choreography: Doja Cat - Woman
Best editing: Rosalía - Saoko
Group of the year: BTS
Song of the Summer: Jack Harlow - First Class
Album of the year: Harry Styles - Harry's House