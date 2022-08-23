John Farnham: Australian singer has surgery after cancer diagnosis
Australian singer John Farnham, best known for his 1986 hit You're The Voice, is having surgery after being diagnosed with cancer.
On Tuesday, the 73-year-old's family revealed they had "recently discovered that John has a cancerous growth".
In a statement, he said he was grateful that "we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria".
State premier Daniel Andrews said: "I'm sure he's getting first class care and our thoughts and prayers are with him."
Farnham is one of the country's most successful and beloved pop stars, having made his name with a string of hits as a teenager in the late 1960s.
His career soared again in the mid-80s with You're The Voice, which went to number one in his home country and reached the top 10 in the UK.
The accompanying album, Whispering Jack, is the biggest seller by an Australian artist in the nation's history.
In his statement, he said: "Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me.
"The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am."
Farnham's most recent release was a 2016 album of Christmas duets with his friend and frequent collaborator Olivia Newton-John, who died from cancer earlier this month.
After Farnham's diagnosis was announced, Mr Andrews said: "I think everybody loves John Farnham, he's such a big part of our story, such a wonderful person and we wish him and his family well at what is surely a very difficult time."
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters: "All Australians love John Farnham, and we wish him all the best for him and his family at this time. It is difficult news for people to have received this morning. John Farnham has been and continues to be a great Australian.
"He has not only provided entertainment for Australians over many decades, he also has been a contributor to the nation."