Fi Glover and Jane Garvey to leave BBC for Times Radio
- Published
Broadcasters Fi Glover and Jane Garvey are leaving the BBC to host a new programme and podcast for Times Radio.
The pair have jointly presented the popular Fortunately podcast for the corporation since 2017.
Fortunately will continue on the BBC until the end of the year, but the pair will launch a new podcast plus a live weekday afternoon show on Times Radio.
Garvey said she was "delighted" to be joining the station after "a brilliant time working for the BBC".
The duo are the latest in a lengthy line of BBC stars jumping to the commercial sector, following the likes of Vanessa Feltz, Simon Mayo, Emily Maitlis and Andrew Marr.
Garvey and Glover will co-present a programme from 1500-1700, Monday to Thursday, covering the day's news as well as their reflections on the day.
That show will launch on 10 October. Times Radio added that details of their new podcast would be announced in due course.
In a statement, Garvey said: "I've had a brilliant time working for the BBC. Now I'm delighted to be joining the award-winning team at Times Radio. We can't wait to get started on a live mix of illuminating conversation, topical interviews and occasional carping."
Glover added: "It's been an amazing 29 years with the BBC. But I am so looking forward to bringing Times Radio listeners some extraordinary stories from some extraordinary people with Jane."
Nearly 250 episodes of Fortunately with Fi and Jane have been released since the weekly podcast launched.
Intended as a look behind the scenes of broadcasting, the format sees the pair interview a variety of guests and discuss topics sent in by listeners.
It was the third most downloaded podcast on BBC Sounds in 2021, behind Newscast and You're Dead to Me.
Garvey and Glover's chemistry and self-deprecating humour have been applauded by listeners, and the pair have been praised for their open discussions of sometimes taboo subjects.
'Not leaving in a strop'
Garvey has had a long career with the BBC and was the first voice heard on Radio 5 Live when the station launched in 1994.
She later presented Radio 4's Woman's Hour for 13 years, alternating with Dame Jenni Murray, until both departed in 2020.
Glover started her BBC career in local radio and also went on to present a variety of programmes on 5 Live. She also fronted several shows for Radio 4, including The Listening Project and Two Rooms.
Speaking to the Times as the newspaper announced its sister radio station's latest recruits, Glover said: "We're not leaving Fortunately in a massive strop, but we have talked about ourselves as much as we want to, and we found the offer of a return to solid journalism appealing.
"I listen to way more stuff outside the BBC than I ever thought would be possible to find, so [Times Radio] feels like a familiar world to my ears, if not to my head."
Garvey said the BBC was currently losing "more experienced" staff. "There's never been a time where people haven't been gloomy about the BBC, though," she said.
"I've moaned and groaned about my employer for 34 years, but I've also had some astonishing opportunities."