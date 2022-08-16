Darius Danesh: Pop idol and West End star dies aged 41
Singer and actor Darius Danesh, who rose to fame on ITV talent shows Popstars and Pop Idol two decades ago, has died at the age of 41.
He came third on Pop Idol behind Will Young and Gareth Gates in 2002.
The Scot became a household name thanks to his theatrical rendition of Britney Spears Hit Me Baby One More Time.
He went on to become a West End star, appearing in musicals like Chicago and the Oliver Award-winning Guys and Dolls.