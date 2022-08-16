Darius Campbell Danesh: Pop Idol and West End star dies aged 41
Singer and actor Darius Campbell Danesh, who rose to fame on ITV talent shows Popstars and Pop Idol two decades ago, has died at the age of 41.
The Scot came third on Pop Idol behind Will Young and Gareth Gates in 2002.
He reached number one in the UK later that year with Colourblind, while his album Dive In reached the top 10.
After his chart breakthrough, he went on to become a West End star, appearing in musicals like Chicago and the Olivier Award-winning Guys and Dolls.
He was found dead in his US apartment room, his family announced on Tuesday.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh," they said in a statement. "Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office.
"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.
"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."
Campbell was born in Glasgow in 1980 to a Scottish mother and an Iranian father, and read English Literature and Philosophy at the University of Edinburgh.
But he set his sights on stardom and first attracted attention on Popstars, the groundbreaking 2001 talent show, with his theatrical cover of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time.
Later that year, he resurfaced on follow-up Pop Idol minus the ponytail and beard, and with a new attitude that took him to the last three. The final was watched by more than 13 million people.
After impressing on that show, he turned down a record deal from judge Simon Cowell in order to work with producer Steve Lillywhite, who collaborated with him on Colourblind.