Jeremy Paxman steps down as University Challenge host
- Published
Jeremy Paxman is to step down as host of TV quiz University Challenge after more than 28 years.
The former Newsnight presenter became just the second host of the long-running show in 1994, and his last episode will be broadcast next summer.
The news comes a year after the broadcaster revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
"I've had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years," Paxman, 72, said in a statement.
"I've been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future."