Ezra Miller: The Flash star begins treatment for 'complex mental health issues'
Actor Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in DC Comics films, has begun treatment for "complex mental health issues".
In a statement, the non-binary star apologised to those they had "alarmed and upset" with their recent behaviour.
Miller, 29, was recently charged over an alleged burglary in Vermont, and has been arrested twice in Hawaii.
Their statement to film site Variety comes amid uncertainty over whether the controversies will affect the planned 2023 release of the film The Flash.
The actor previously played the superhero in Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, and appeared in the Fantastic Beasts films.
'Necessary work'
The star has also faced allegations of acting inappropriately toward a 12-year-old girl who is now reportedly under a temporary harassment prevention order, and grooming and brainwashing an 18-year-old who also now has a protective order.
In the statement, Miller said: "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.
"I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour.
"I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."
There has been speculation about the fate of The Flash, the first film to be led by Miller's character, and whether the actor's recent headline-making behaviour could lead studio Warner Bros to put it out with little promotional fanfare or even cancel its release.
Earlier this month, studio chief executive David Zaslav said he was "very excited" for the movie to be released next year.