Nicholas Evans: Horse Whisperer author dies aged 72
- Published
Author Nicholas Evans, who wrote The Horse Whisperer, has died following a heart attack at the age of 72, his representatives have confirmed.
A statement from United Agents said they were "very sad to announce the sudden death of the celebrated author".
Published in 1995, The Horse Whisperer sold 15 million copies around the world and has been translated into 40 languages.
It was made into a movie starring Robert Redford, released in 1998.
Evans' other books include The Brave, The Loop, The Divide and The Smoke Jumper.
Charlie King, managing director of Little, Brown Book Group told The Bookseller: "Nicholas Evans was a masterful storyteller and one of the most successful, best-loved novelists of his generation.
"His era-defining bestseller The Horse Whisperer and his four subsequent novels have been enjoyed by millions of readers around the world. He will be greatly missed, but his words will live on for years to come."