Raymond Briggs: The Snowman illustrator dies at 88
Author-illustrator Raymond Briggs, best-known for his 1978 classic The Snowman, has died at the age of 88.
His death was confirmed by his family, who said he "was much loved and will be deeply missed".
"We know that Raymond's books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news," they said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Snowman was turned into a Bafta TV Award-winning animated film in 1982.
Francesca Dow, managing director of Penguin Random House Children's, said: "Raymond's books are picture masterpieces that address some of the fundamental questions of what it is to be human, speaking to both adults and children with a remarkable economy of words and illustrations."
Briggs' original wordless children's picture book finished the runner-up for the Kate Greenaway Medal from the Library Association, recognising the year's best children's book illustration by a British writer.
The TV adaptation, which also received an Oscar nomination for best animated short film, told the story of a young boy, waking up after a heavy snowfall and building a large snowman who later magically comes to life.
The film was wordless apart from the hit song taken from it, Walking in the Air, sung by St Paul's Cathedral choirboy Peter Auty and written by Howard Blake.
A recorded version performed by Welsh choirboy Aled Jones reached the UK top five in 1985.
'Magical Day'
Speaking of how the story had originally come about, Briggs said: "I remember that winter because it had brought the heaviest snow I had ever seen.
"Snow had fallen steadily all night long and in the morning I woke in a room filled with light and silence, the whole world seemed to be held in a dream-like stillness.
"It was a magical day... and it was on that day I made The Snowman."
His family, in their statement, said they "would like to thank all of the team on Overton Ward at Royal Sussex County Hospital for their kind and thoughtful care of Raymond in his final weeks."