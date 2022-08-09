Darryl Hunt: The Pogues 'saddened' as bass player dies
- Published
The Pogues have paid tribute to their "great friend" and bandmate, bass player Darryl Hunt who has died age 72.
The punk group announced Hunt died on Monday afternoon in London, adding they were "saddened beyond words". The cause of death is not yet known.
They shared a photo of Hunt playing a guitar and quoted lyrics of their song Love You 'Till The End, which was written by him.
Band frontman Shane MacGowan added that they will all miss Hunt.
MacGowan wrote on Twitter: "I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed on, he was a really nice guy and a great friend and a great bass player.
"We will all miss him."
We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London.— The Pogues (@poguesofficial) August 9, 2022
Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022
‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath
I love you till the end’ pic.twitter.com/9TZWx8eLLc
Fellow bandmate Spider Stacy also paid tribute on Twitter, as he wrote: "This is wretched. See you around the way, Daz. 'It's in the fridge' #TrickyTrees."
He had responded to the band's official announcement on social media, where they told their followers: "We are saddened beyond words.
"Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London. Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022."
They also quoted Hunt's lyrics: "I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you 'till the end."
The musician and songwriter was born in Hampshire, England on 4 May 1950.
He was a part of the pub rock band Plummet Airlines and The Favourites before he began playing bass in The Pogues in 1986.
He was involved in the Celtic-inspired band's other work including their 1988 album If I Should Fall From Grace With God which featured the Christmas hit, Fairytale Of New York.
Hunt featured in their material until their last album, Pogue Mahone, in 1996.
He has writing credits on a number of their songs including Love You Til the End.
The band was made up of MacGowan, Jem Finer, James Fearnley, Andrew Ranken, Terry Woods, Hunt and other musicians throughout the years.