June Spencer: Last original Archers cast member to retire
- Published
June Spencer, the last original cast member of The Archers, has retired from the BBC Radio 4 drama aged 103.
The actress has played matriarch Peggy Woolley (formerly Archer) since 1951.
Her last appearance was aired during the omnibus edition on Sunday, when she discussed getting a stained glass window commissioned of her two great grandchildren.
Spencer told the Telegraph she had "been trying to retire for at least a year".
"They didn't want to lose her character," she explained. "Every time I tried to stop they gave me more episodes."
Peggy was often viewed as a traditionalist, a conservative character in the long-running drama charting the ups and downs of life in fictional Ambridge.
Spencer reportedly recorded recent episodes from a custom studio at her Surrey home, to save her commuting to the show's Birmingham base.
Among Peggy's many fans was the Duchess of Cornwall, who last year invited Spencer and her co-stars to Clarence House for a reception marking the show's 70th anniversary.
She called Peggy "a true national treasure who has been part of my life, and millions of others, for as long as I can remember".
Although Peggy has not yet been written out of the show, Spencer has her own ideas on how best to manage her character's exit.
She told the Telegraph: "The simplest thing is if [Peggy has] a fall or something and goes into The Laurels [the fictional care home in Ambridge]. She can languish for years there."
Jeremy Howe, editor of The Archers, said: "I think working with June Spencer has been one of the greatest privileges of my many decades in drama.
"Her Peggy is one of the great creations of broadcasting - utterly charming, utterly ruthless, sharp as a knife and witty in spades. To think that June has commanded the airwaves over an Archers career of over 70 years beggars belief."
Spencer has been made both an OBE and CBE and in June 2010 she received the Freedom of the City of London.