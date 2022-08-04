Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Will Mellor first contestant announced
- Published
Will Mellor has been announced as the first contestant to be taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.
The actor is known for appearing in Hollyoaks, Coronation Street, Casualty and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.
Mellor said he was "honestly so chuffed to be taking part" in Strictly Come Dancing.
The dancing competition is set to return to BBC One in September.
"It's getting a bit frightening now," Mellor told BBC Breakfast on Thursday as he was announced as the first celebrity to be taking part.
'I've got to grab life'
Asked if he could dance well, he replied: "It depends what you call well. I dance in the kitchen or at parties like anybody does, but nothing at all like I'm doing here, I'm way out of my comfort zone."
He explained: "My mindset completely changed a while back, and I just thought, I've got to start doing things that frighten me.
"I lost my dad in 2020 and from then I just thought, I've just got to grab life. I've got to create new memories."
Mellor reached number five in the UK singles chart with When I Need You in 1998.
He recently toured the UK with a live version of the popular podcast he co-hosts with Ralf Little, Two Pints with Will and Ralf.
Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas will all return to the Strictly judging panel this year.
They will be joined once again by Anton Du Beke, who has now permanently taken over from Bruno Tonioli.
The second contestant will be announced on BBC Breakfast later on Thursday morning.