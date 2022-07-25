Adele finally announces rescheduled Las Vegas dates
By Mark Savage
BBC Music Correspondent
- Published
Adele's long-postponed Las Vegas residency will finally begin in November, 11 months after its original launch date.
"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," she said on social media as she revealed the new dates.
"I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them."
The decision to scrap the initial run came just 24 hours before the first show was due to take place in January.
"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the star told fans in a tearful Instagram post at the time.
"Half my team have Covid and it's been impossible to finish the show," she said, adding that "delivery delays" had also played havoc with her plans.
Since then, there have been few updates, with ticketholders left wondering if the show would ever go ahead.
In a statement on Monday, the singer apologised for the delays.
"I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one," she wrote on Instagram.
After an "eternity of figuring out logistics", she said she hoped fans could look forward to the new dates.
"To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me," she wrote.
The residency will now begin at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on 18 November, with dates stretching through to March 2023.
Tickets are already extremely limited, with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original shows.
