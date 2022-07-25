Eurovision: UK to host next year's Song Contest
- Published
The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in the UK next year, it has been confirmed.
The show's organisers decided the event could not be held in the winning country, Ukraine, due to the ongoing war following Russia's invasion.
The UK came second in this year's contest, so the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) opened talks with the BBC.
It's not yet known which city will host, but cities including Glasgow and Manchester have expressed an interest.
The United Kingdom will host #Eurovision 2023! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) July 25, 2022
➡️ Everything you need to know here: https://t.co/qQVS3gierN pic.twitter.com/IpHCA2i4U6
The UK has a number of places with suitable arenas, accommodation and international transport links.
Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Aberdeen, London, Brighton, Belfast and Cardiff could also be in the running.
Cities will have to prove they have the right facilities and go through a bidding process.
The EBU have said the host venue should accommodate about 10,000 spectators, be within easy reach of an international airport and have enough hotel accommodation for at least 2,000 delegates, journalists and spectators.
Ukraine's entrant Kalush Orchestra won this year's contest in May in a symbolic show of public support, while Sam Ryder came second for the UK, the country's best result since 1998.
Eurovision hosting facts
- The UK has hosted Eurovision eight times - more than any other country
- It has taken over hosting duties for other countries four times
- It hosted for the Netherlands in 1960, for France in 1963, for Monaco in 1972; and Luxembourg in 1974
- The UK last hosted in 1998, from Birmingham, after Katrina and the Waves' win
- Harrogate, Brighton, Edinburgh and London have also been host cities
- Israel was the last country that declined to host, in 1980, having also won the year before
Normally, Ukraine's win would mean it is hosting the competition next year, but the EBU insisted that would not happen due to the conflict there.
The announcement last month was met with disappointment by Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, who issued a statement "demanding to change the decision". The Ukrainian broadcaster UA: PBC, also expressed disappointment.
But on Monday, Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of the managing board of the broadcaster, said in a statement: "The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be in Ukraine but in support of Ukraine. We are grateful to our BBC partners for showing solidarity with us.
"I am confident that together we will be able to add Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite the whole of Europe around our common values of peace, support, celebrating diversity and talent."
But the EBU acknowledged Ukraine's disappointment at the time, saying it "fully understands the disappointment that greeted the announcement".
"The decision was guided by the EBU's responsibility to ensure the conditions are met to guarantee the safety and security of everyone working and participating in the event, the planning of which needs to begin immediately in the host country," it added.
When the decision was announced, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries both backed Ukraine to host it.
Over the weekend, the Express and Star said that during a conversation between Mr Johnson and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, the former stressed that wherever Eurovision is held it must be an event which celebrates and honours the country and people of Ukraine.
The EBU has also previously stated that "it is our full intention that Ukraine's win will be reflected in next year's shows. "