Lucy Porter: TikTok won't kill stand-up comedy but petrol prices and train fares will

"We've all had this weird period where we've been going for long, introspective, moody walks by ourselves because that was all we could do [in lockdown]. And you know, you're stuck in the house and you start thinking, 'Am I really happy? Have I got tinnitus?' I decided I had tinnitus during the pandemic because I think I just wasn't used to the silence! And my doctor was like, 'No, you just need to calm down!'"