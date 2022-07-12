Emmy TV Awards 2022: The key nominees
- Published
The nominations for this year's Emmy Awards, the most prestigious honours in TV, have been announced.
Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus are among the leading contenders. The winners will be announced on 12 September.
Here are the nominees in the main categories.
Outstanding drama series
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding comedy series
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO/HBO Max)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)
- Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
Outstanding limited or anthology series
- Dopesick (Hulu)
- The Dropout (Hulu)
- Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
Lead actor in a drama series
- Jason Bateman - Ozark (Netflix)
- Brian Cox - Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game (Netflix)
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Adam Scott - Severance (Apple TV+)
- Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
Lead actress in a drama series
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Laura Linney - Ozark (Netflix)
- Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets (Showtime)
- Sandra Oh - Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Zendaya - Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)
Supporting actor in a drama series
- Nicholas Braun - Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Kieran Culkin - Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- Park Hae-soo - Squid Game (Netflix)
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- John Turturro - Severance (Apple TV+)
- Christopher Walken - Severance (Apple TV+)
- Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game (Netflix)
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Patricia Arquette - Severance (Apple TV+)
- Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)
- Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game (Netflix)
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets (Showtime)
- Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul (AMC)
- J Smith-Cameron - Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Donald Glover - Atlanta (FX)
- Bill Hader - Barry (HBO/HBO Max)
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great (Hulu)
- Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant (HBO/HBO Max)
- Elle Fanning - The Great (Hulu)
- Issa Rae - Insecure (HBO/HBO Max)
- Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry (HBO/HBO Max)
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO/HBO Max)
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
- Colin Firth - The Staircase (HBO/HBO Max)
- Andrew Garfield - Under The Banner Of Heaven (FX)
- Oscar Isaac - Scenes From A Marriage (HBO/HBO Max)
- Michael Keaton - Dopesick (Hulu)
- Himesh Patel - Station Eleven (HBO/HBO Max)
- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
- Toni Collette - The Staircase (HBO/HBO Max)
- Julia Garner - Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Lily James - Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
- Margaret Qualley - Maid (Netflix)
- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout (Hulu)
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
- Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
- Jake Lacy - The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
- Will Poulter - Dopesick (Hulu)
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick (Hulu)
- Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick (Hulu)
- Steve Zahn - The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
- Connie Britton - The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
- Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
- Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick (Hulu)
- Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
- Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
- Mare Winningham - Dopesick (Hulu)
Outstanding variety talk series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding competition programme
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (Prime Video)
- Nailed It! (Netflix)
- RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding documentary or non-fiction special
- Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) (FX)
- George Carlin's American Dream (HBO/HBO Max)
- Lucy And Desi (Prime Video)
- The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)
- We Feed People (Disney+)
Outstanding documentary or non-fiction series
- The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)
- The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Netflix)
- 100 Foot Wave (HBO/HBO Max)
- We Need To Talk About Cosby (Showtime)
Outstanding structured reality programme
- Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia Network)
- Love Is Blind (Netflix)
- Queer Eye (Netflix)
- Shark Tank (ABC)
Outstanding unstructured reality programme
- Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)
- Cheer (Netflix)
- Love On The Spectrum US (Netflix)
- RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked (VH1)
- Selling Sunset (Netflix)