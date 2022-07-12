BBC pay 2021-2022: The full list of star salaries
- Published
The BBC has published the salaries of its highest-paid stars as part of its annual report.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker remains at the top of the list, earning £1.35 million over the last financial year.
Radio 2's Zoe Ball is in second place. Her full-year salary dropped below £1m for the first time since taking over the station's Breakfast Show in 2019.
Not all earnings are published - for example, Graham Norton's fee for his BBC One chat show is not included because it is produced by BBC Studios, which is classed as a commercial entity.
The stars of EastEnders, Top Gear and Strictly Come Dancing are missing for the same reason - although Claudia Winkleman's salary for her Radio 2 programme is listed.
With those caveats in mind, here are the presenters who earned above £150,000 last year, according to the BBC's accounts.
The ▼, ▲ and ➤ icons show whether their salary has moved up, down or remained the same. A ★ icon represents a presenter making a new appearance or re-entry into the list.
▼ Gary Lineker - £1,350,000-£1,354,999
Match of the Day, Premier League and FA Cup, Sports Personality of the Year
2020/2021: £1,360,000-£1,364,999
2019/2020: £1,750,000-£1,754,999
▼ Zoe Ball - £980,000-£984,999
Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show
2020/2021: £1,130,000-£1,134,999
2019/2020: £1,360,000-£1,364,999
▲ Alan Shearer - £450,000-£454,999
Match of the Day: Premier League, FA Cup and European Football Championship
2020/2021: £390,000-£394,999
2019/2020: £390,000-£394,999
▼ Steve Wright - £450,000-£454,999
Radio 2's Steve Wright in the Afternoon and Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs
2020/2021: £465,000-£469,999
2019/2020: £475,000-£479,999
▲ Stephen Nolan - £415,000-£419,999
The Nolan Show on Radio Ulster, Nolan Live on BBC One (Northern Ireland), The Stephen Nolan Show on 5 Live
2020/2021: £405,000-£409,999
2019/2020: £390,000-£394,999
▼ Huw Edwards - £410,000-£414,999
News at Six and News at Ten, News Channel and news specials
2020/2021: £425,000-£429,999
2019/2020: £465,000-£469,999
▲ Fiona Bruce - £410,000-£414,999
Question Time and presenting on BBC One
2020/2021: £405,000-£409,999
2019/2020: £450,000-£454,999
▲ Vanessa Feltz - £400,000-£404,999
Radio 2 Early Breakfast Show, Radio London Breakfast Show, Radio 2 cover
2020/2021: £390,000-£394,999
2019/2020: £405,000-£409,999
▲ Scott Mills - £400,000-£404,999
Radio 1's The Scott Mills Show & Pop 101, Radio 5's The Scott Mills and Chris Stark Show, cover on Radio 1 and Radio 2
2020/2021: £375,000-£379,999
2019/2020: £345,000-£349,999
▲ Greg James - £390,000-£394,999
Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Radio 4's Rewinder
2020/2021:£310,000-£314,999
2019/2020: £275,000-£279,999
▲ Ken Bruce - £385,000-£389,999
Radio 2's mid morning Show, Eurovision Song Contest, PopMaster Special
2020/2021: £365,000-£369,999
2019/2020: £385,000-£389,999
▼ Lauren Laverne - £380,000-£384,999
BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show, 6 Music Recommends, Radio 4's Desert Island Discs
2020/2021:£395,000-£399,999
2019/2020: £395,000 - £399,999
▲ Naga Munchetty - £365,000-£369,999
BBC Breakfast, Panorama, Radio 5 Live's Naga Munchetty Programme
2020/2021: £255,000-£259,999
2019/2020: £195,000 - £199,999
➤ Emily Maitlis - £325,000-£329,999
BBC Two's Newsnight (left February 2022)
2020/2021: £325,000-£329,999
2019/2020: £370,000-£374,999
➤ George Alagiah - £325,000-£329,999
News at Six and News at Ten
2020/2021: £325,000-£329,999
2019/2020: £325,000-£329,999
▲ Amol Rajan - £325,000-£329,999
Media editor, Amol Rajan Interviews, Radio 4's Today programme, Radio 4's ReThink, TV documentaries
2020:2021: £240,000-£249,999
2019/2020: £205,000-£209,999
▲ Sophie Raworth - £305,000-£309,999
BBC News at Six, BBC News at Ten, Sunday morning politics show
2020/2021: £280,000-£284,999
2019/2020: £275,000-£279,999
➤ Nicky Campbell - £295,000-£299,999
Radio 5 Live Nicky Campbell Show, Your Call
2020/2021: £295,000-£299,999
2019/2020: £300,000-£304,999
▼ Jeremy Vine - £290,000-£294,999
Daily show on Radio 2
2020/2021: £295,000-£299,999
2019/2020: £320,000-£324,999
▲ Jason Mohammad - £285,000-£289,999
Daily BBC Wales programme, Match Of The Day Wales, Masters Snooker, Radio 2's Good Morning Sunday
2020/2021: £270,000-£274,999
2019/2020: £285,000-£289,999
➤ Mishal Husain - £275,000-£279,999
Radio 4's Today programme, BBC One presenting, Radio 4's From Our Home Correspondent
2020/2021: £275,000-£279,999
2019/2020: £265,000-£269,999
➤ Sara Cox - £275,000-£279,999
Radio 2 Drivetime show
2020/2021: £275,000-£279,000
2019/2020: £275,000-£279,000
➤ Nick Robinson - £270,000-£274,999
Radio 4's Today programme, Radio 4's Political Thinking, Radio 4 documentaries
2020/2021: £270,000-£274,999
2019/2020: £295,000-£299,999
➤ Evan Davis - £270,000-£274,999
Radio 4's PM and Radio 4's The Bottom Line
2020/2021: £275,000-£279,999
2019/2020: £275,000-£279,999
▼ Jo Whiley - £265,000-£269,999
Radio 2 evening show
2020/2021:£275,000-£279,999
2019/2020: £280,000-£284,99
▼ Andrew Marr - £265,000-£269,999
The Andrew Marr Show, Radio 4's Start the Week, Documentaries for BBC One (left December 2021)
2020/2021: £335,000-£339,999
2019/2020: £360,000-£364,999
➤ Laura Kuenssberg - £260,000-£264,999
Political editor (until spring 2022)
2020/2021: £260,000-£264,999
2019/2020: £290,000-£294,999
▲ Clive Myrie - £255,000-£259,999
BBC News Channel, BBC One and Panorama
2020/2021: £205,000-£209,999
2019/2020: £215,000-£219,999
➤ Justin Webb - £255,000-£259,999
Radio 4's Today programme
2020/2021: £255,000-£259,999
2019/2020: £250,000-£254,999
▲ Martha Kearney - £255,000-£259,999
Radio 4's Today programme, Radio 4 documentaries
2020/2021: £250,000-£254,999
2019/2020: £255,000-£255,999
➤ Mark Chapman - £250,000-£254,999
Radio 5 Live Sport, Premier League Highlights show, European Football Championship, Rugby League
2020/2021: £250,000-£254,999
2019/2020: £245,000-£249,999
➤ Sarah Montague - £245,000-£249,999
Radio 4's World at One
2020/2021: £245,000-£249,999
2019/2020: £250,000-£254,999
▲ Kirsty Wark - £245,000-£249,999
BBC Two's Newsnight, cover for Radio 4's Start the Week and election programming
2020/2021: £210,000-£214,999
2019/2020: £215,000-£219,999
▲ Victoria Derbyshire - £240,000-£244,999
BBC News Channel, BBC One, Panorama, Radio 2 cover
2020/2021: £170,000-£174,999
2019/2020: £215,000-£219,999
▲ Faisal Islam - £240,000-£244,999
Economics editor
2020/2021: £205,000-£209,999
2019/2020: £155,000-£159,999
▲ Jeremy Bowen - £230,000-£234,999
Middle East editor
2020/2021: £220,000-£224,999
2019/2020: £220,000-£224,999
▼ Jon Sopel - £225,000-£229,999
North America editor (left in February 2022)
2020/2021: £230,000-£234,999
2019/2020: £235,000-£239,999
▼ Michael Vaughan - £225,000-£229,999
TV and Radio cricket coverage, Tuffers and Vaughan podcast
2020/2021: £175,000-£179,999
2019/2020: Not listed
▼ Dan Walker - £220,000-£224,999
BBC One's Breakfast (left April 2022), Football Focus (left June 2021)
2020/2021: £295,000-£295,999
2019/2020: £260,000-£264,999
▲ Jermaine Jenas - £220,000-£224,999
Match of the Day, Premier League, FA Cup and European Football Championship
2020/2021: £195,000-£199,999
2019/2020: £200,000 - £204,999
▼ Emma Barnett - £215,000-£219,999
Radio 4's Woman's Hour, BBC Two's Newsnight
2020/2021: £240,000-£249,999
2019/2020: £260,000-£264,999
➤ Mary Berry - £215,000-£219,999
A range of TV programmes and series
2020/2021: £215,000-£219,999
2019/2020: £215,000-£219,999
▼ Katya Adler - £215,000-£219,999
Europe Editor
2020/2021:£220,000-£224,999
2019/2020: £210,000 - £214,999
▼ Trevor Nelson - £210,000-£214,999
Radio 2's Rhythm Nation, weekend shows on 1Xtra
2020/2021: £230,000-£234,999
2019/2020: £220,000-£224,999
▲ Fergal Keane - £210,000-£214,999
Special Correspondent
2020/2021: £205,000-£209,999
2019/2020: £205,000-£209,999
★ Clare Balding - £205,000-£209,999
Sports coverage, including Wimbledon, Olympics and Sports Personality of the Year
2020/2021: Not listed
2019/2020: £155,000-£159,999
▲ Simon Jack - £205,000-£209,999
Business Editor, Radio 4 Today cover
2020/2021: £190,000-£194,999
2019/2020: £190,000-£194,999
➤ Louis Theroux - £200,000-£204,999
A range of programmes, podcasts and series
2020/2021; £200,000 - £204,999
2019/2020: Did not appear
▲ Reeta Chakrabarti - £200,000-£204,999
BBC News Channel, BBC One
2020/2021: £175,000-£179,999
2019/2020: £180,000-£184,999
▲ Gabby Logan - £200,000-£204,999
Sports coverage including Six Nations, Olympics and Sports Personality of the Year
2020/2021: £165,000-£169,999
2019/2020: £185,000-£189,999
★ Micah Richards - £200,000-£204,999
Match of the Day, Premier League, FA Cup and European Football Championship
2020/2021: Not listed
The rest of the list:
£195,000-£199,999
★ Alex Scott - Football Focus, Olympics, Women's Super League
£190,000-£194,999
➤ Charlie Stayt - BBC Breakfast
▲ Sarah Smith - Scotland Editor
➤ Mark Easton - Home Editor
£185,000-£189,999
★ Sue Barker - Wimbledon, Queens, Australian Open
£180,000-£184,999
★ John McEnroe - Wimbledon
▼ Rachel Burden - 5 Live Breakfast / BBC Breakfast
£175,000-£179,999
★ Stephen Sackur - presenter, HARDtalk
➤ Jonathan Agnew - Cricket Correspondent
£170,000-£174,999
➤ Ben Brown - BBC News presenter
£160,000-£164,999
➤ Orla Guerin - International Correspondent
★ Harpreet Bhullar (Harpz Kaur) - Asian Network Breakfast Show/CBBC
★ Colin Murray - 5 Live presenter
£155,000-£159,999
➤ Joanna Gosling - BBC News presenter
▼ Clara Amfo - Radio 1 presenter
★ Claudia Winkleman - Weekly Radio 2 show
★ Chris Sutton - 5 Live, 606 Podcast
▲ Isa Guha - TV and Radio cricket coverage
£150,000-£154,999
➤ Nihal Arthanayake - 5 Live / Olympics coverage
▼ Steve Lamacq - BBC 6 Music presenter
★ Tony Livesey - 5 Live Drive
★ Lyse Doucet - Chief International Correspondent
➤ Carolyn Quinn - Radio 4's Westminster Hour