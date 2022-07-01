Scott Mills to replace Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2 afternoon show
- Published
BBC Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright has announced he is leaving his weekday afternoon show after 23 years.
He will be replaced by Scott Mills, who currently hosts afternoons on Radio 1, in a shake-up of the daytime schedule.
The new afternoon show, hosted by Mills, will be cut by an hour, while Sara Cox's drivetime show will be extended by an hour and start at 16:00.
Wright said it was time for some "brand new challenges" and described Mills as a "brilliant and versatile" presenter.
As a result of the shake-up, Mills will leave Radio 1, which has been his home since 1998, and will also no longer present his Saturday morning show on Radio 5 Live.
Wright, who will leave afternoons in September, is not leaving the BBC completely and will continue to present Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2.
In a statement, he said: "Radio 2 told me several months back that they wanted to do something different in the afternoons, and I thought - fair enough. Let's give somebody else a go. Scott is a brilliant and versatile broadcaster, he is the man for the job! And Sara's an amazing presenter, and a wondrous person."
Wright added that he was developing other projects with the corporation, including a BBC Sounds spin-off called Serious Jockin' as well as "exciting new digital programmes and podcasts, which will feature elements of the afternoon show".
He added: "I get so much creative freedom at the BBC, I have no complaints. They've always been fair and kind to me.
"We're not done yet. Afternoons will finish in September, we'll move onto new programmes and projects in October, and Love Songs will continue every Sunday morning."
Steve Wright In The Afternoon began airing on Radio 2 in 1999, relaunching the show he had previously hosted on Radio 1 from 1981 until 1993.
Mills said: ""Time actually does fly when you're having fun, and that's certainly been the case over the past 24 years at my beloved Radio 1.
"I really cannot believe I'm going to be calling Radio 2 my new home! I'm beyond excited to be joining the team and working alongside my radio idols and friends at the legendary Wogan House.
He described Wright as "one of the finest broadcasters in the world and someone whom I look up to so much".
Mills has worked as a cover presenter on Radio 2 in recent years, often standing in for Ken Bruce and Rylan Clark.
His popular features on Radio 1 over the years have included Laura's Diary, Flirt Divert, Badly Bleeped TV, Stupid Street, Innuendo Bingo and Oh! What's Occurring.
His departure from Radio 1 means his co-host Chris Stark will also leave the station.
Cox, who has hosted the drivetime show since 2019, said: "It's been an absolute honour following Steve Wright's Big Show and I'd like to thank him for all his support and kindness since I started Teatime."
She added: "I'm beyond chuffed to have three whole hours to hang out and have a laugh with the listeners whilst playing some of the best tunes in the world."