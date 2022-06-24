The Libertines kick off Glastonbury weekend
The Libertines have opened the first full day of music at the Glastonbury Festival, playing to thousands of fans on The Other Stage.
Led by Pete Doherty and Carl Barat, they launched straight into Up The Bracket, before reeling off hits like Vertigo, The Ha Ha Wall and Gunga Din.
Before they took the stage, fans were played a video message from the Ukrainian president.
Volodymyr Zelensky asked for support during the ongoing Russian invasion.
A message from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was just played on the big screens at The Other Stage, shortly before The Libertines’ stage-opening set. #Glastonbury2022 pic.twitter.com/LuXf2FfEBf— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 24, 2022
"We will not let Russia's war stop us," he said in the pre-taped video.
"That is why we turn to you for support. I ask you to share this video with everyone whose freedom is under attack."
He asked festival-goes to "help Ukrainians who are forced to flee their homes" by putting "pressure on politicians" around the world.
"The more people who join us in defending freedom and the truth, the sooner Russia's war will end," he said.
Doherty later led the audience in a chant of Zelensky's name, over the riff to The White Stripes' Seven Nation Army.
Several Ukrainian artists are expected to play the festival this year, including Kalush Orchestra, who won this year's Eurovision Song Contest in May.
The Libertines are the first act to play one of the festival's main stages since 2019, after two years of Covid-related cancellations.
Other acts on the bill on Friday include Sam Fender, Phoebe Bridgers and main stage headliner Billie Eilish.
Rock group Wolf Alice are making a last-minute dash to the festival after their flight from Los Angeles got cancelled on Wednesday night.
After appealing to fans for the loan of a private jet, they finally made it to London by catching a connecting flight from Seattle.
Thee group, whose latest album Blue Weekend was nominated for the 2021 Mercury Pirze, are bound to receive a hero's welcome if they make it for their slot on the Pyramid Stage just before teatime.
