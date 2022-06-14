Lizzo changes derogatory lyric after backlash
By Mark Savage
BBC Music Correspondent
- Published
Pop star Lizzo has changed the lyrics to her latest song after fans complained it used an ableist slur.
Grrrls, which was released last week, originally contained a derogatory term for cerebral palsy, also known as spastic diplegia, in the first verse.
Fans said they were "shocked" and "disappointed", and asked her to re-record the song with alternative words.
The star took the criticism to heart and released a new version without the "harmful word" on Monday night.
"Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," she wrote in a statement posted to social media.
"As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).
She added that the hastily reworked version of Grrrls was "the result of me listening and taking action.
"As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world."
The new version has already replaced the original on streaming services including Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube, the BBC has confirmed.
Over the weekend, fans criticised the singer for her choice of lyrics, pointing out that the offensive term had often been used to attack people with disabilities.
Among them was Hannah Diviney, who contacted Lizzo on Twitter to explain why the word had upset people.
"Cerebral palsy is literally classified as spastic diplegic cerebral palsy, which basically means that I have spasticity, or tightness, in my legs specifically," she told the BBC.
"It's something I can't control and it makes my life quite difficult and painful. Seeing that word used to suggest someone has lost control or had an emotional outburst is really weird because that's not at all what it's like; and that's not at all what my life as q disabled person is."
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.