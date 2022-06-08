Sir David Attenborough appointed Knight of the Grand Cross
Sir David Attenborough has been made a Knight of the Grand Cross for services to TV, broadcasting and conservation.
The Prince of Wales awarded Sir David the honour at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
Sir David, 96, was knighted by The Queen in 1985.
The latest accolade, which is an even more prestigious honour, was awarded in recognition of his recent documentaries about the natural world and his climate change campaigning.
It comes after the much-loved British broadcaster - whose celebrated documentaries include The Green Planet and A Plastic Ocean - featured in a segment at the Platinum Jubilee concert held outside Buckingham Palace last weekend.
A clip of Sir David was projected on to the palace, while the Duke of Cambridge highlighted the efforts of "visionary environmentalists".
In April, Sir David stressed again how the world must take action now to protect nature and the planet, as he was named a Champion of the Earth by the UN's Environment Programme.
In Windsor on Wednesday, as well as Sir David, Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody collected his OBE for services to music and to charity in Northern Ireland, while actor Toby Jones also received the same accolade for services to drama.