Wagatha Christie: Rebekah Vardy loses libel case against Coleen Rooney
Rebekah Vardy has lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney, bringing the so-called Wagatha Christie trial to a close.
Mrs Rooney conducted a sting operation in 2019, accusing Mrs Vardy online of leaking private stories about her.
But Mrs Vardy has always denied being the person who passed information about Mrs Rooney to the Sun newspaper.
In May, the case reached the High Court, where there was no jury but plenty of media attention.