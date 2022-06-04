In pictures: Stars throw Party at the Palace for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Pop legends Diana Ross and Queen were among the stars who honoured the Queen at the Platinum Party at the Palace, a concert to celebrate the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
The band Queen opened the event by performing We Will Rock You in front of the Victoria Memorial, outside Buckingham Palace.
The bill ranged from veterans to newcomers like Sam Ryder, who was in in patriotic attire just three weeks after shooting to fame when he represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest.
Diversity performed a dance routine to songs by British acts of the last 70 years, from The Beatles to The Spice Girls and Stormzy.
Sir Rod Stewart gave an energetic performance after being persuaded to sing Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline.
Members of the Royal Family - including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George - were seen singing along and waving their flags to Sir Rod's rendition of Sweet Caroline.
The Queen herself was not at the event in person, but did appear in a pre-recorded comedy sketch with Paddington Bear, in which she admitted to keeping a marmalade sandwich in her handbag.
George Ezra played his hits Shotgun and Green Green Grass - although he tactfully dropped lyrics referring to "the day that I die" from the latter.
Duran Duran were joined by guitarist Nile Rodgers and rapper Ms Banks when they played their 1986 hit Notorious.
Models then walked along a catwalk in a celebration of British fashion as the band played Girls On Film.
As darkness fell, impressive visuals were projected onto the facade of Buckingham Palace, including images of the Queen from throughout her reign.
Craig David congratulated the monarch as he performed his songs Ain't Giving Up, Rewind and Fill Me In.
Jason Donovan sang Any Dream Will Do from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, as part of a celebration of stage musicals.
Pop star Mabel said afterwards that she "definitely felt the energy when I was on stage that it was all about happiness and celebration".
Mabel performed with Jax Jones, who was also joined by Stefflon Don, John Newman and 12-year-old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell.