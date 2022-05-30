Glastonbury 2022: Ukrainian band to bring anti-war message to the Pyramid Stage
By Mark Savage
BBC Music Correspondent
- Published
Ukrainian punk-folk quartet Dakha Brakha will bring an anti-war message to Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage next month, organisers have revealed.
The band will play the festival's main stage on Sunday morning, shortly before Diana Ross makes her festival debut.
For years, the band have called themselves "ambassadors of free Ukraine" and punctuated concerts with cries of "Stop Putin!" and "No war!"
They are currently donating proceeds from their shows to the Ukrainian army.
The quartet were one of several acts added to the Glastonbury line-up, as the festival revealed its full programme for 2022.
Yungblud, AJ Tracey, The Libertines, Kae Tempest, Ziggy Marley and Little Dragon will join previously-announced headliners Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.
On the festival's second-biggest stage, The Other Stage, Pet Shop Boys, Megan Thee Stallion and Foals will top the bill.
Suzanne Vega, who headlined the festival in 1989 wearing a bullet-proof vest after receiving a death threat, will return in more peaceful circumstances with a slot in the Acoustic tent.
Other returning favourites include Primal Scream, who headline the John Peel tent on Friday and Jessie Ware, who is Saturday's main attraction on the Park Stage.
Artists playing Glastonbury for the first time include Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Burna Boy, Pa Salieu, Kacey Musgraves and TLC.
And Ukraine's 2020 Eurovision act Go_A will also play the festival on Saturday 25 June, when they open proceedings on the John Peel Stage.
The festival has pledged to achieve a 50/50 gender balance, but only 36% of the acts on the five main stages are female. Bands with mixed line-ups account for 14% of the performers, with male artists making up the remaining 50%.
This year's Glastonbury will be the first since 2019, after two years of Covid-enforced cancellations.
It will see 200,000 fans return to Worthy Farm in Somerset, for five days of music, comedy, politics and theatre.
The organisers have also announced a new collaboration with London's Notting Hill Carnival, which will take place in the infamous Block9 area of the festival.
The carnival will be given a "home base" in the Block9 East field, from where they will organise processions across the festival site, featuring acts including The Mangrove Steelband.
The line-ups for the main stages are as follows:
The complete line-up is available on the official Glastonbury website.
