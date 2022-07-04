Big Zuu on breaking the mould for cookery shows

But not everybody is a fan of its sometimes frenetic energy. "It's really quite fast-paced, there's a lot going on, it's a little too much for me," said film and TV critic Rhianna Dhillon on the Radio Times Podcast. "I had no idea what was going on in this show, it was such a mess for me, but it's just because it's not my kind of thing - I like to know a structure and I like to stick to it."