Vangelis: Chariots of Fire and Blade Runner composer dies at 79
- Published
Greek composer Vangelis, who was known for his celebrated film themes for Chariots of Fire and Blade Runner, has died at the age of 79.
The musician first tasted fame as the keyboardist in a band with singer Demis Roussos in the late 1960s.
Vangelis went on to be a groundbreaking electronic solo artist, as well as the composer of popular film soundtracks.
He won an Oscar for the stirring theme to 1981's Chariots of Fire, which was followed by Blade Runner a year later.
His other film credits included The Bounty, Francesco, Bitter Moon, 1492: Conquest of Paradise and Alexander.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted: "Vangelis Papathanassiou is no longer with us. The world of music has lost the international (artist) Vangelis."
Vangelis's Chariots of Fire theme famously accompanied shots of athletes running along the beach in St Andrews, Scotland, at the start of the film, which was set before the 1924 Olympics.
It went to number one in the US, and later topped the UK's classical singles chart in 2012 after being performed by Mr Bean at the opening ceremony of the London Olympic Games.