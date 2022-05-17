Måneskin's crazy rise to fame: 'We only slept in our own beds 10 times last year'

Damiano: "We wrote it when we were hanging out in LA. I think that, as a European, when you get there for the first time you really see the differences. And one thing that really interested was all these people in Hollywood going to the coolest parties, with the coolest clothes but at the end you see that they're struggling with it because you just have to show, show, show over and over and over. And they're like, super fake. You can see it when you talk to them. They just want to see if they can get something from you - and if not, end of the conversation. And I felt very bad about it because I'm very into connection and relationships. So I just wanted to make fun of this thing. I'm criticising it."