Robin Parkinson: 'Allo 'Allo! and Button Moon actor dies at 92
- Published
Actor Robin Parkinson, known for his roles in TV sitcoms like 'Allo 'Allo! and as the narrator of children's show Button Moon, has died at the age of 92.
Parkinson played Monsieur Ernest Leclerc, a regular in 'Allo 'Allo! in 1991 and 92.
Co-star Vicki Michelle paid tribute, describing him as "a truly lovely man".
The actor was also a familiar face for his appearances in comedies including Dad's Army, The Young Ones, Rising Damp, Hi-de-Hi! and The Two Ronnies.
He also featured in episodes of The Liver Birds, Terry and June, Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads?, It Ain't Half Hot Mum and The Brittas Empire.
A statement from his family said: "Robin Parkinson, actor, known for 'Allo 'Allo and as the voice of Button Moon, has died peacefully at the age of 92 with his wife and daughters by his side."
He was the voice of the 1980s children's favourite, in which characters made from kitchen utensils travelled to a Moon made from a button in a rocket made from a baked bean tin.
He also appeared on stage in the West End and around the UK, and in 1980s TV adverts for Tunes and Babycham.