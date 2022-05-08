Bafta TV Awards: Stars walk the red carpet at Royal Festival Hall
The cream of British TV talent is being honoured at this year's Bafta Television Awards in London.
Dramas It's A Sin, Time and Help are among the leading nominees, along with comedies Sex Education and We Are Lady Parts.
Stars of those and other hit shows walked the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.
A trio of the stars of 1980s Aids drama Its A Sin dressed up for the occasion. Omari Douglas (left), Olly Alexander (centre) and Callum Scott Howells are all nominated for acting awards.
Russell T Davies (right) wrote It's A Sin but is now turning his attention to taking over Doctor Who - and accompanied the sci-fi show's new star Ncuti Gatwa on the red carpet hours after his casting was announced.
Jodie Comer is nominated for playing a care home worker during the Covid pandemic in Help. She also recently bowed out as one of the stars of Killing Eve.
Olivia Colman's fantastical true crime drama Landscapers, which was written by her husband Ed Sinclair, is nominated for best mini-series.
Eleanor Tomlinson, who will soon be seen in the second series of comedy-drama The Outlaws, is among those presenting awards.
Nicola Coughlan, who made her name in Channel 4's Derry Girls and Netflix's Bridgerton, is also among the presenters.
Joe Locke stars in Netflix's latest talked-about series, the LGBT teen love story Heartstopper.
Gold medal-winning diver Tom Daley, a keen knitter, decided against woollen attire for the ceremony, where the BBC's coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is up for the sport award.
Janette Manrara was among the stars representing Strictly Come Dancing, which is nominated for best entertainment programme and the must-see moment.
Alison Hammond is nominated for best entertainment performance as a judge on BBC One singing show I Can See Your Voice.
Lorraine Kelly presented the best news coverage award, sending a "special hello" to Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he appeared not to know who she was in a recent interview.
