Cinderella cast complain over cancellation announcement
By Steven McIntosh
Entertainment reporter
- Published
Cinderella cast members have expressed their frustration after finding out the musical's West End run was cancelled from social media.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's show will end on 12 June, it was announced on Sunday.
But some cast members said they read the news on social media or news outlets before being told themselves.
Lord Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group told BBC News "every effort was made to ensure people were notified before [the announcement] went live".
The theatre impresario said he was "incredibly proud" of the show but has not yet personally commented on the complaints about how the announcement was handled.
No official reason was given for the show's early closure, but the Cinderella website says anyone with tickets for performances after 12 June would not lose their money.
'Heartbroken'
The cast of Cinderella were told abut the show's early closure on Sunday afternoon, when they were gathered for a matinee performance.
A message was then sent out to the show's actors and crew with producers thanking them for their "immeasurable contribution to the show" and confirming a statement was was being made to the press shortly.
However, some cast members, including the show's star Carrie Hope Fletcher, were absent from Sunday's matinee performance, which meant the story began to appear in the press before all performers had heard the news.
"I wasn't in the show today and I was only informed via other cast members and a member of the music team," Fletcher wrote on Instagram. "I had no official call from the company to let me know before it was posted online."
Furthermore, Cinderella - written by The Crown star Emerald Fennell - was due to welcome a new cast in the coming weeks.
While many members of the current company were told in person, actors from the incoming cast complained that they were not informed at all.
I don’t think I have the words. And if I did I would probably be advised not to say them. Sending love to all impacted by todays news and by how that news was delivered. 💔— Carrie Hope Fletcher (@CarrieHFletcher) May 1, 2022
In a 164-minute video on Instagram, actress Summer Strallen discussed the situation in detail, saying that, while her agent received an email, she "basically got fired by social media, which is just not OK".
She said she had had a wig fitting recently ahead of her taking over the role of The Queen from Rebecca Trehearn, and claimed she had only found out the show was cancelled when a friend sent her an article on Sunday.
'Every effort was made'
The Really Useful Group, which is owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber and produces, licenses and promotes his shows, said it had made efforts to inform actors prior to the announcement, some via their agents.
However, on the Sunday of a bank holiday weekend, many agents would not have been checking their work emails, several actors pointed out on Twitter.
In a statement to BBC News, a spokesperson for the Really Useful Group said: "Everyone involved in Cinderella was contacted by call, email or in person (some through agents) before the news went live in the evening.
"Every effort was made to ensure people were notified before it went live, while trying to manage how quickly it would move on social media once people were informed."
Lord Lloyd Webber has not personally commented on the way the announcement was handled, but in his initial statement he said he was "incredibly proud of Cinderella".
"Not only did it get some of the best reviews of my career, but we led the charge to reopen the West End, ensuring that theatre and live entertainment remained relevant and in the news," he said.
The composer thanked "everyone involved" in the show, adding that it would now be revamped ahead of a Broadway transfer in March 2023.
But the disappointment and outrage from stars continued on social media over the following hours.
Strictly Come Dancing finalist and TV chef John Whaite said he was due to join the cast in July and take over the role of Prince Charming.
In a message on his Instagram story, Whaite said: "This is heartbreaking news. For me because I was due to take the role of Prince Charming in July, but more so for the current cast, band and production team who have battled through Covid to bring a brilliant new show to the stage."
No one. NO ONE should find out a job is no longer going ahead on social media. END. OF— Alice Fearn (@alice_fearn) May 1, 2022
Alice Fearn, who is currently starring in another West End show, Come From Away, said: "No one, NO ONE should find out a job is no longer going ahead on social media."
An actor in the current cast, Tobias Charles, confirmed they were told on Sunday, and he suggested: "We need a two-month notice period BOTH WAYS. Like Broadway."
Actress Micha Richardson said: "I can't believe we live in a day and age that we find out that our jobs are no longer happening through social media on a Sunday."
Outside of the cast and crew, other high-profile figures in the theatre community also expressed their support.
Playwright James Graham said producers should "definitely make sure the people employed hear first" ahead of any closure announcement.
Actor Robert Lindsay said the apparent lack of communication was "shocking and unforgiveable".