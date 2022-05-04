Why Sigrid feels on top of the world

That was written in LA before the lockdown with Emily Warren [writer of Dua Lipa's New Rules and Don't Start Now]. I remember stressing out because I couldn't work out if we were writing a verse or a chorus or a pre-chorus, and Emily was like, "Don't worry. They're all just parts of the song. We'll figure out the rest later." So we didn't really think about how it was going to turn out. It was just, "This sounds sick and that's the most important thing."