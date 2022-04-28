James Corden leaving Late Late Show after eight years
- Published
British comedian and actor turned US talk show host James Corden has announced he will be leaving The Late Late Show next year.
He made the announcement during a tape recording of the CBS network show in Los Angeles, California on Thursday.
Corden - best known in the UK for TV series Gavin and Stacey - has hosted the US-based talk show since 2015.
In a previous interview with Variety, he said he did not see his stint on the show as "a final destination".