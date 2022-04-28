James Corden leaving Late Late Show after eight years

Getty Images

British comedian and actor turned US talk show host James Corden has announced he will be leaving The Late Late Show next year.

He made the announcement during a tape recording of the CBS network show in Los Angeles, California on Thursday.

Corden - best known in the UK for TV series Gavin and Stacey - has hosted the US-based talk show since 2015.

In a previous interview with Variety, he said he did not see his stint on the show as "a final destination".

