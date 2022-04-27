DJ Tim Westwood steps down from Capital Xtra radio show after allegations
Tim Westwood has stepped down from his Capital Xtra radio show "until further notice" after sexual misconduct claims, the station's parent company has said.
His exit follows allegations from seven women of predatory sexual behaviour and touching by the British hip-hop DJ.
"Following the claims that have recently come to light, Tim Westwood has stepped down from his show until further notice," a statement from Global said on Wednesday.
Westwood strenuously denies the claims.
On Tuesday, a joint investigation by the BBC and The Guardian featured the accounts of seven women relating to alleged incidents between 1992 and 2017.
Westwood presented a weekly Saturday night slot on hip-hop station Capital Xtra. He previously hosted shows on Radio 1 and 1Xtra from 1994 to 2013.