Tim Westwood DJ sets cancelled after sexual misconduct claims
- Published
Two appearances by DJ Tim Westwood have been cancelled, after a number of women accused him of sexual misconduct.
He is facing allegations of predatory sexual behaviour and touching from women who say he abused his position in the music industry to exploit them.
The Capital Xtra and former BBC Radio 1 host strenuously denies the claims.
His sets at the Rum Rum nightclub in Birmingham and Butlins in Bognor Regis have been cancelled, and the events page has been removed from his website.
On Monday, a joint investigation into the British hip-hop DJ by the BBC and the Guardian revealed claims made by seven women relating to alleged incidents between 1992 and 2017.
After the allegations, the two venues confirmed to the BBC that Westwood would no longer appear as planned. Four more UK events were scheduled for April and May, according to his website before the listings disappeared.
Radio company Global is yet to respond to requests for comment on the allegations and to confirm whether Westwood will host his Capital Xtra show on Saturday as planned.
Westwood hosted shows on Radio 1 and 1Xtra from 1994 to 2013, and the corporation said it was "shocked to hear of these allegations".
Of the women making the accusations, two accused him of initiating unwanted and unexpected sex, one said she was subjected to unwanted oral sex, and four accused the DJ of touching their bottoms or breasts.
The women who spoke to the BBC are all black, and said they met Westwood through his work. They told their stories in a BBC Three documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power.
A spokesman for Westwood said he was a well-respected and highly successful DJ and that he strenuously denied in their entirety the serious allegations made against him.
He said he did not behave in the manner described and any suggestion that he acts, or has acted, in the way described would be false.