Tom Parker: Fans pay respects at The Wanted singer's funeral
- Published
Hundreds of fans have gathered outside the funeral of The Wanted singer Tom Parker, who died from brain cancer last month at the age of 33.
The singer's widow, Kelsey, led a hearse pulled by three black horses through Petts Wood, south-east London.
On the side of the carriage, flowers spelled the words "Tom" and "Daddy".
The title of the boy band's 2011 number one Glad You Came also formed a floral tribute outside St Francis of Assisi church.
The five-piece had 10 UK top-10 singles between 2010 and 2013, also including All Time Low, Chasing The Sun, Heart Vacancy and Lightning.
Parker died at the end of March, almost 18 months after he revealed he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.
He is survived by Kelsey, whom he married in 2018, and their young children, Aurelia Rose and Bodhi.