Fontaines DC: How a song by the band helped a grieving family to heal

The initial ruling, rejecting the family's wishes, was made in 2020 by the consistory court of the Diocese of Coventry, which BBC News has asked for a comment. The Church of England said at the time that the ruling - which suggested "passions and feelings [were] connected with the use of Irish Gaelic" - "does not reflect" its national policy, adding in a statement that "the Irish language is an important part of the heritage" of the organisation.