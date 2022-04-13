Chris Mason appointed new BBC political editor
Chris Mason has been appointed the BBC's new political editor, the corporation has announced.
The Yorkshire-born broadcaster, 41, has worked as a BBC journalist for two decades and currently hosts Radio 4's Any Questions? programme.
Mason replaces Laura Kuenssberg, who stepped down earlier this year.
"What a tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism," Mason said.
"I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick [Robinson] and Andrew [Marr] with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm.
"To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I'd never even dared dream of. I can't wait to get started."
Mason will take up his new post in May, following the UK's local elections, and will continue to front Any Questions? until the summer.
His appointment comes at a time the BBC is continuing to make efforts to hire and promote people with regional voices and offer more out-of-London perspectives.
Mason was one of the original hosts of Newscast (formerly known as Brexitcast) and previously worked on the BBC's regional desk at Westminster and as a political reporter for BBC Radio 5 Live.
He co-presented the network's Question Time Extra Time, a radio spin-off from the BBC One political panel show. He also spent two years in Brussels as Europe correspondent.
Mason became a political correspondent for the corporation in 2012 and occasionally stands in as a presenter on BBC Breakfast.
Jonathan Munro, interim director of BBC News, said: "Chris has been an exceptional correspondent in an extraordinary time for British politics.
"His calm, incisive analysis and signature candid style have been invaluable for audiences when navigating complex stories. His ambition and vision for the political editor role is really exciting and I wish him every success in the new post."
Kuenssberg will take over BBC One's Sunday morning politics show, which was previously fronted by Andrew Marr, in September.