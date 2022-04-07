Ed Sheeran, Adele and Inflo up for IvorNovello awards
By Mark Savage
BBC Music Correspondent
- Published
Adele, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Dave and Raye have all been nominated for songwriter of the year at the prestigious Ivor Novello awards.
Producer and writer Inflo, once called "the most influential and mysterious producer on the planet", leads the award nominations, with four in total.
He is recognised for his work with Brit Award-winner Little Simz, singer Cleo Sol and funk-soul collective Sault.
Ed Sheeran, who just won a plagiarism battle, is up for three prizes.
As well as songwriter of the year, the star has two tracks - Bad Habits and Shivers - up for the PRS for music most performed work category, which recognises the song heard most often on UK radio and television in the last year.
Also nominated in that category are Elton John and Dua Lipa's Cold Heart; Tom Grennan's Little Bit Of Love; and David Guetta, Joel Corry and Raye's dance anthem Bed.
Adele's comeback single Easy On Me is in the running for best song musically and lyrically, where she faces competition from Sam Fender's autobiographical Seventeen Going Under and Rag 'N' Bone Man's All You Ever Wanted - a protest song about the state of the UK's live music industry.
"I'm kind of romanticising the crappy little spit and sawdust venues I went to when I grew up," he told the BBC last year. "A lot of them don't exist any more and that makes me frustrated and angry.
"Like, is all you ever wanted another block of flats or a coffee shop? If those venues don't exist then where do the bands cut their teeth?"
Inflo, whose real name is Dean Josiah Cover, has credits on three of the records nominated for album of the year: Little Simz's Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Sault's Nine and Cleo Sol's Mother.
The publicity-shy musician, who won the 2022 Brit Award for producer of the year, also worked on Adele's 30, but her album missed out on a nomination. The field is instead completed by Sleaford Mods' Spare Ribs and Laura Mvula's 80s funk odyssey Pink Noise.
The singer said she was delighted to be recognised for an album she worked on alone during lockdown, after being dropped by her record label.
"Sometimes it was hard to imagine getting to the finish line, so to know that it has made some impact in such strange times is really exciting for me," she told The Guardian.
The Ivors also recognise songwriting and composition for television, film and computer games, with Jonny Greenwod's score for the Princess Diana biopic Spencer among the nominees.
BBC Sound Of 2022 winner Pink Pantheress is up for the rising star award. Last year's recipient, Holly Humberstone, graduates to the main field, with a best song nomination for her track Haunted House.
Former Ivors winner and judge Shaznay Lewis, of the pop group All Saints, said it had been "a stand-out year" for music.
"I am full of admiration for the 77 talented songwriters and composers we are celebrating this year," she said. "Their work and words touch on a dizzying range of emotions, and I count myself lucky to have heard their stories."
This awards will be handed out in London on 19 May.
The nominations in full
Songwriter of the year
- Adele
- Coldplay
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran
- Raye
Best album
- Mother - Cleo Sol
- Nine - Sault
- Pink Noise - Laura Mvula
- Sometimes I Might Be Introvert - Little Simz
- Spare Ribs - Sleaford Mods
Best song musically and lyrically
- All You Ever Wanted - Rag'n'Bone Man
- Easy On Me - Adele
- Haunted House - Holly Humberstone
- Let's Go Home Together - Ella Henderson & Tom Grennan
- Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender
Best contemporary song
- Body - Russ Millions & Tion Wayne
- Coming Back - James Blake ft SZA
- Don't Judge Me - FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again..
- I Love You, I Hate You - Little Simz
- Just For Me - PinkPantheress
Most performed work
- Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
- Bed - Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta
- Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa
- Little Bit Of Love - Tom Grennan
- Shivers - Ed Sheeran
Rising star award
- Ashaine White
- Luz
- Matilda Mann
- Naomi Kimpenu
- PinkPantheress
Best film score
- After Love - composed by Chris Roe
- Censor - composed by Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch
- Last Night in Soho - composed by Steven Price
- Spencer - composed by Jonny Greenwood
- The World To Come - composed by Daniel Blumberg
Best video game score
- Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy - composed by Richard Jacques
- Omno - composed by Benedict Nichols
- Returnal - composed by Bobby Krlic
Best TV Soundtrack
- Blitz Spirit With Lucy Worsley - composed by Jessica Dannheisser
- Landscapers - composed by Arthur Sharpe
- Robin Robin - composed by Ben Please and Beth Porter
- The Outlaws - composed by Stew Jackson and Dan Jones
- The Serpent - composed by Dominic Scherrer
