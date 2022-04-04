Channel 4 privatisation to go ahead
The government has decided to go ahead with plans to privatise Channel 4.
A source said ministers believed public ownership was holding the broadcaster back "in the face of a rapidly changing and competitive media landscape".
Plans for the sale, on which there has been a public consultation, will be included in May's Queen's Speech.
But Channel 4 called it "disappointing" that ministers had made their decision despite "significant public interest concerns" over privatisation.
Money made from the sale will be reinvested in a "creative dividend" to be shared among the TV industry, with some of it earmarked for independent production companies.
Channel 4, founded in 1982 to deliver programmes for under-served audiences, is funded by advertising but is publicly owned.
A government source told the BBC: "Ministers have decided that, although Channel 4 as a business is currently performing well, government ownership is holding it back in the face of a rapidly changing and competitive media landscape.
"Channel 4 is a great business with a strong brand built around it being creative, innovative and distinctive, but a change of ownership will remove its straitjacket, giving Channel 4 the freedom to innovate and grow so it can flourish and thrive long into the future and support the whole of the UK creative industries."
The source said the channel would remain a public service broadcaster, with an ongoing commitment to primetime news.
Conservative MP Julian Knight, who chairs the Commons Culture Committee, tweeted that he was looking forward to seeing the government's plan in full, adding: "In the new media landscape, reform is undoubtedly necessary."
When it was announced last year that the government was carrying out a consultation on privatising Channel 4, its bosses warned of "a real risk" to some of its programmes.
Responding to the announcement that the move was going ahead, a spokesperson for the broadcaster said: "With over 60,000 submissions to the government's public consultation, it is disappointing that today's announcement has been made without formally recognising the significant public interest concerns which have been raised."
They added that there needed to be a "lengthy legislative process and political debate", saying: "Channel 4 remains legally committed to its unique public-service remit. The focus for the organisation will be on how we can ensure we deliver the remit to both our viewers and the British creative economy across the whole of the UK."