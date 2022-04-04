Jeremy Vine show forced off air after ITN power cut
- Published
Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 show did not make it to air on Monday after a "significant" power outage at ITN Productions, where it is made.
The daily talk show, which usually runs from 09.15 to 12.15 BST, was replaced with re-runs of shows such as Million Pound Home and Police Interceptors.
Vine tweeted half an hour before he was supposed to go live to say the team were all still sitting in reception.
It is not yet known if ITV's lunchtime news bulletin will also be affected.
Mass power outage at ITN HQ - the building which makes the news for @itvnews, @Channel4News and @5_News - as well as @JeremyVineOn5— Lauren Clarke (@rensyclarke) April 4, 2022
Everyone working in reception. Bear with us today - we're all doing this old school! https://t.co/OVyz6iCfVf
According to the Press Association, the back-up generator reportedly failed early on Monday at the ITN building in central London.
Staff at ITN Productions received an email at 08:30 BST which said there had been a "significant power outage".
An update at 09:00 BST told staff that if they were working from home they "won't be able to access certain things".
Channel 5 or the Jeremy Vine On 5 show itself have yet to post any updates on social media.