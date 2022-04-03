Grammys 2022: Red carpet fashion in pictures
Generations of music royalty are attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Here's a look at the most memorable outfits on the red carpet.
Olivia Rodrigo went into the night as the one to beat - being nominated for all four of the big awards - and she looked the part too, wearing a black Vivienne Westwood gown with sparkly pink detailing.
Billie Eilish was bold in black, with a daring Rick Owens' creation offset by a spiky updo and shades.
BTS may have lost out on their first-ever Grammy but V and RM, SUGA and J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin and Jimin looked smooth like butter on the red carpet, with an autumnal collection of Louis Vuitton suits. The septet told reporters they wanted to hook up with Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga and J Balvin at the ceremony, so they could collaborate on future songs.
Multiple nominee Doja Cat chose a one-shoulder, cerulean blue bodice with beaded detail for her red carpet look.
Alt-rock band Japanese Breakfast were up for best new artist and best alternative music album for their experimental, cathartic record Jubilee. Frontwoman Michelle Zauner wore a yellow frilled Valentino Couture gown; while her nails were designed to look like the persimmons featured on her album cover.
A week after winning the Oscar for best documentary, The Roots drummer Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson picked up the Grammy for best music film for Summer of Soul - which captured the long-forgotten 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.
Country star Carrie Underwood looked like a sunset, with a dusky yellow gown and bejewelled bodice.
Actress Laverne Cox posted for pictures in a sheer panel black dress, while sporting a possibly Prince-inspired purple rinse hairdo.
English singer and producer James Blake arrived smart-casual in a Dior shirt-jacket and chinos.
Producer of the year nominee and Taylor Swift's right-hand man Jack Antonoff, scrubbed up well in a traditional suit and white shirt, but must have left his tie in the taxi.
The family of Chris Cornell - children Toni, Christopher and wife Vicky - were all in attendance, after the late Soundgarden rocker received a pair of posthumous nominations, including best rock performance for his cover of Nothing Compares 2 U.
On Colombian band Bomba Estereo's latest album, Deja, they wanted to encourage listeners to get back in touch with the world around them. Their red carpet outfits continued the theme, with masks inspired by "nature and the elements".
Jamaican dancehall star and best reggae album nominee Sean Paul brought a bit of bling to the red carpet.
