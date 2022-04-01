Bruce Willis: Razzies cancel 'worst performance' award over health issues
Organisers of the Razzie Awards, which are given to the year's worst films, have cancelled the recent "honour" they gave to actor Bruce Willis after the announcement about his health issues.
On Wednesday, his family revealed he has the brain disorder aphasia.
Ceremony bosses said it was "not appropriate" to award prizes to those whose medical conditions may have affected their performances.
Willis was given his own category for worst Bruce Willis performance in 2021.
Of the eight films nominated, Cosmic Sin was judged most worthy winner. The other movies in contention included American Siege, Apex, Deadlock and Out Of Death.
The recipients of this year's Razzies, also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, were revealed on Saturday. Days later, it was announced that Willis was stepping away from his acting career after being diagnosed with the condition, which impedes a person's ability to speak and write.
Willis, 67, is best known for playing John McClane in the Die Hard films, which made him a star.
Razzie organisers said they reached their decision after "much thought and consideration".
"If someone's medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie," they said.
The award ceremony's Twitter account tweeted on 30 March that they were "truly sorry for Bruce Willis diagnosed condition", adding: "Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021.
"Our best wishes to Bruce and family."
They also made clear they heard about the diagnosis "at the same time everyone else did".
Support for Bruce Willis
Willis's wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted her thanks on Instagram stories for comments she had received since her husband's condition was revealed.
"Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she said.
Actor John Travolta, who starred alongside Willis in Pulp Fiction and Look Who's Talking, also sent a message of support to his friend.
Former Friends star Matthew Perry, who appeared in the hit TV show with Willis, added: "I'm so sorry to hear what you are going through, but you're still the coolest man I've met in my entire life. You will remain in my prayers for a long long time."
Shelly Duvall Razzie also cancelled
Organisers said they were also cancelling their nomination of Shelley Duvall, who was shortlisted at the first Razzies for her performance in 1980 film The Shining.
"We have since discovered that Duvall's performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick's treatment of her throughout the production," they said.
"We would like to take this opportunity to rescind that nomination as well."
In an interview with Vulture in February, founders John JB Wilson and Maureen Murphy expressed regret for that award, saying: "I would take that back."