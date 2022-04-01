Patrick Demarchelier: Fashion photographer dies aged 78
- Published
Patrick Demarchelier, who photographed famous figures including Princess Diana, Beyonce, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez, has died at the age of 78.
Described by the princess as a "dream", he also worked on advertising campaigns for Dior, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Tommy Hilfiger and Carolina Herrera.
The French photographer's picture of Diana featured on the cover of Vogue's 1991 December issue.
Demarchelier's representatives announced his death on Instagram.
The photographer - who was namechecked in 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada by Meryl Streep's infamous magazine editor character - also worked for high-profile titles including Harper's Bazaar, Elle and Rolling Stone.
Model Bella Hadid posted on Instagram: "I am grateful to have been lucky enough to be in front of your lens. Most gentle, most legendary, soft but full of life. You will be missed Patrick. Rest In Peace."
Others paying tribute included US designer Vera Wang, who said she was "saddened to the core".
"I will always treasure his talent, his kindness and our long history," she wrote on Instagram.
Sharing pictures of herself taken by Demarchelier, Cindy Crawford said: "Rest In Peace, @patrickdemarchelier. Thanks for so many great memories and beautiful, timeless images."
Actress Kate Hudson said she had "so many memories" of working with the photographer.
"I had the pleasure of being photographed by Patrick often and always enjoyed him and his team so much," she wrote.
Model Christie Brinkley wrote: "I loved working with Patrick. I loved just hanging with Patrick on the many trips we did. I just loved him.
"He was a creative genius but in a casual seemingly effortless way, and he was fun and funny in his broken Franglais."
Celebrity hair stylist Sam McKnight, who also worked with Diana, said he had "so much" to thank Demarchelier for.
"Oh I am so sad to hear this," he wrote. "I had the BEST TIMES with Patrick, endless incredible iconic photos, wonderful memories, a lifetime of laughter, I have so much to thank him for, there will never be another."
He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren, his representatives said.
In 2018, he was accused of sexual harassment, which he denied.
In an investigation that year by the Boston Globe, six models and a former assistant accused Demarchelier of unwanted sexual advances.
In response, he said he had "never, never, never" touched a model inappropriately, saying the accusations were "pure lying" by models who "get frustrated if they don't work".